Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 85 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. decreased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 304,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,508,000 after acquiring an additional 37,340 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $2,381,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,138,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,338,000 after acquiring an additional 182,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetta Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $658,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Up 2.2%

SNOW stock opened at $199.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of -47.29 and a beta of 1.22. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $229.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.36, for a total value of $82,144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 292,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,090,389.60. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 424,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.35, for a total transaction of $93,191,286.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $36,303,960.45. This represents a 71.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,014,642 shares of company stock worth $657,325,186 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.32.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

