Thomas L. Carter, Jr. Acquires 9,200 Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Stock

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $113,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,431,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,407,543.16. This represents a 0.27% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $15.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.91.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $159.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 61.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.8%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 7,822.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 174,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 58,277 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,543,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,273,000 after buying an additional 17,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 263,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 16,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

