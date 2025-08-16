AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Sold by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. cut its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after buying an additional 22,393 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after buying an additional 86,932 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

In other news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $4,550,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,153,390.65. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVAV. Citigroup began coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Monday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on AeroVironment from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.33.

AeroVironment Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $246.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.13 and a beta of 0.99. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.25 and a 52-week high of $295.90.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $275.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.69 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

