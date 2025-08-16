Benjamin Edwards Inc. Invests $387,000 in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 5.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2.1% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 5,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 5.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of STRL opened at $275.35 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.34 and a 52-week high of $321.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 10,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total value of $2,097,613.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,156.84. The trade was a 38.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.87, for a total value of $790,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 29,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,621,379.05. This trade represents a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $265.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th.

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

