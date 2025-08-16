Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,562 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 296.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4,155.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $112.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 0.71. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $203.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $187.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.88 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 11.79%. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPSC. Loop Capital downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

