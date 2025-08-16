American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI) Stake Cut by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. reduced its holdings in American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned about 0.21% of American Century Multisector Income ETF worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 379,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,929 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 15,126 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Century Multisector Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,038,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Multisector Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of MUSI stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. American Century Multisector Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.55.

About American Century Multisector Income ETF

The American Century Multisector Income ETF (MUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income via an actively managed broad-based, global bond portfolio without a specific target duration. MUSI was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

