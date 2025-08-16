Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Medpace by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 86,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,376,000 after acquiring an additional 21,150 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,710,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 66,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Medpace by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other news, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 41,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.11, for a total value of $18,940,451.11. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 36,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,539,874.33. This represents a 53.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 10,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,350. The trade was a 22.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,788 shares of company stock valued at $51,018,354 over the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Trading Down 0.2%

Medpace stock opened at $457.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.22. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.05 and a 12-month high of $501.30.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $603.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.70 million. Medpace had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 67.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MEDP. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $313.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $328.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.60.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

