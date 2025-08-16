Benjamin Edwards Inc. Reduces Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth about $1,231,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 1.7%

BATS:PMAR opened at $43.19 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $42.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $683.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

