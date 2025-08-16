What is Sidoti Csr’s Forecast for Unifi Q3 Earnings?

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Unifi in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 13th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Unifi’s current full-year earnings is ($2.25) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Unifi’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get Unifi alerts:

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Unifi Trading Down 2.7%

UFI opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $80.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03. Unifi has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFI. 22NW LP grew its holdings in Unifi by 212.9% during the first quarter. 22NW LP now owns 731,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 497,758 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unifi by 19.5% during the second quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,085,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 177,435 shares during the period. Peapod Lane Capital LLC grew its holdings in Unifi by 10.2% during the second quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 564,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 52,008 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Unifi by 4.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,004,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 46,401 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unifi during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

About Unifi

(Get Free Report)

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in North America, Central America, South America, Asia, and Europe. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.