FY2026 EPS Estimates for K92 Mining Decreased by Analyst

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Terentiew now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.51. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of K92 Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

K92 Mining Stock Up 2.7%

KNT opened at C$15.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.00. The company has a market cap of C$2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.07. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of C$7.02 and a 12 month high of C$16.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66.

About K92 Mining

(Get Free Report)

K92 Mining Inc owns and operates the high-grade Kainantu Gold Mine in Papua New Guinea which is currently operating at a design annualized production rate of approximately 120,000 oz AuEq per annum and is expected to produce at a run-rate of +300,000 oz AuEq per annum following its Stage 3 Expansion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.