FY2026 EPS Estimates for Vistra Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2025

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VSTFree Report) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Vistra in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.54 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.50. The consensus estimate for Vistra’s current full-year earnings is $7.00 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price target on shares of Vistra and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.62.

Get Our Latest Report on VST

Vistra Trading Down 2.6%

VST stock opened at $197.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.30. Vistra has a 12 month low of $72.90 and a 12 month high of $216.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.90 and its 200 day moving average is $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Vistra (NYSE:VSTGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its stake in Vistra by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Vistra by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, City State Bank boosted its stake in Vistra by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $8,792,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 306,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,136,200. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott B. Helm sold 50,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total transaction of $8,637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 255,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,084,418. The trade was a 16.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Vistra (NYSE:VST)

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.