FY2026 EPS Estimates for Vistra Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Vistra in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.54 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.50. The consensus estimate for Vistra’s current full-year earnings is $7.00 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price target on shares of Vistra and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.62.

Vistra Trading Down 2.6%

VST stock opened at $197.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.30. Vistra has a 12 month low of $72.90 and a 12 month high of $216.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.90 and its 200 day moving average is $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its stake in Vistra by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Vistra by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, City State Bank boosted its stake in Vistra by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $8,792,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 306,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,136,200. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott B. Helm sold 50,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total transaction of $8,637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 255,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,084,418. The trade was a 16.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

