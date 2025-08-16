What is Cormark’s Forecast for Bsr Reit Q3 Earnings?

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a report released on Wednesday, August 13th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35.

