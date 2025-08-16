Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in AT&T stock on July 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average is $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 2,865,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,255,000 after buying an additional 365,776 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 123,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,109,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,389,000 after buying an additional 102,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 129,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.21.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

