Diamond Equity Issues Positive Estimate for BHST Earnings

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:BHST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Diamond Equity increased their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for BioHarvest Sciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 13th. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for BioHarvest Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for BioHarvest Sciences’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

BioHarvest Sciences (NASDAQ:BHST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). BioHarvest Sciences had a negative net margin of 39.95% and a negative return on equity of 11,357.84%. The business had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 million.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of BioHarvest Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

BHST stock opened at $9.32 on Thursday. BioHarvest Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.03 million, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioHarvest Sciences by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 71,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 36,733 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioHarvest Sciences by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 44,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioHarvest Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc is a biotech firm. It focused on leveraging its botanical synthesis technology to develop science-based and clinically proven therapeutic solutions, within business verticals nutraceutical health and wellness products such as dietary supplements and development of plant cell-based Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients which focus on specific medical indications.

