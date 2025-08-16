Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Greif were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Greif by 104.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Greif in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Greif in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Greif in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on GEF shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Greif from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Greif from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Greif in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Greif Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of GEF stock opened at $67.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.93 and a 200-day moving average of $59.48. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.23 and a 1-year high of $73.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Greif had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Greif news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $136,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 70,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,585.36. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly Anne Kellermann sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $610,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,838.24. The trade was a 71.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,741 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,252. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

