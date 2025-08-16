Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys Shares of 9,941 Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Chris Bulman Inc increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 19.1% in the first quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 797.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth $337,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 4.6%

BATS BAPR opened at $46.18 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $46.04. The company has a market capitalization of $416.97 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.98.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

