Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 89 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 68.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 6.2% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $396.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th.

ANSYS Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $374.30 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.06 and a 52-week high of $395.49. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.07.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

