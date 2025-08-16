Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 55.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,165 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMKTA. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 1,228.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 194,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 180,092 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter worth $5,886,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter worth $3,559,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,384,000 after purchasing an additional 43,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter worth $2,792,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Ingles Markets Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $64.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.92 and a 52-week high of $75.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.29.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 1.05%.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Ingles Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.