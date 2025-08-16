Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,905 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Ichor worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Ichor by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ichor by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ichor by 570.9% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ichor during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ichor by 35.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on ICHR shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Ichor from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Ichor from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. B. Riley cut Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $21.00 price objective on Ichor and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ichor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $415,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 60,011 shares in the company, valued at $997,982.93. This trade represents a 71.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc Haugen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 42,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,540. The trade was a 7.51% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $17.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.17 million, a PE ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $36.48.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $240.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.51 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

