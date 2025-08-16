Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,118 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cytek Biosciences were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Cytek Biosciences by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 69,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its position in Cytek Biosciences by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 70,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in Cytek Biosciences by 18.9% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 6.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 799.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTKB opened at $4.01 on Friday. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $7.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $510.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.20 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CFO William D. Mccombe purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 55,746 shares in the company, valued at $154,973.88. The trade was a 168.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Cytek Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytek Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

