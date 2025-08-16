ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 310.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,783 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ADTRAN by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,093,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,859,000 after purchasing an additional 501,512 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at $12,921,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in ADTRAN by 188.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,406,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 919,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 681,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after buying an additional 37,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 634,013 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 106,601 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADTN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ADTRAN from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut ADTRAN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on ADTRAN from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADTRAN presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $8.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $707.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $265.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.57 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

