What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for AAON FY2025 Earnings?

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for AAON in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 12th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.02. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AAON’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AAON’s FY2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti upgraded shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of AAON stock opened at $79.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.58. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 0.94. AAON has a 12 month low of $62.00 and a 12 month high of $144.07.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $311.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.15 million. AAON had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAON

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AAON by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,516,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $509,111,000 after acquiring an additional 276,722 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 4.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,280,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,155,000 after buying an additional 102,382 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 7.3% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,210,000 after buying an additional 139,024 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,402,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,598,000 after buying an additional 66,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,941,000 after buying an additional 26,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AAON

In other AAON news, Director Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 21,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $2,225,632.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $914,617.92. This represents a 70.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAON Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Further Reading

