Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 91.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $9,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 53,469.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 553,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,231,000 after acquiring an additional 552,872 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,662,000 after purchasing an additional 96,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 363.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,331,000 after purchasing an additional 42,712 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,495,000 after buying an additional 41,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth $20,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Malynda K. West sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.22, for a total value of $717,982.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 117,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,337,979.58. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $367.01 per share, with a total value of $1,835,050.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 389,172 shares in the company, valued at $142,830,015.72. The trade was a 1.30% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy USA Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $393.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $406.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.07. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.23 and a 12-month high of $561.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.42.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.63% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Murphy USA from $520.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Murphy USA from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Murphy USA

Murphy USA Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.