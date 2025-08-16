Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 229 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Okta from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $132.00 target price on shares of Okta and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.61.

In other Okta news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 9,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 7,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,700. The trade was a 56.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 16,018 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total transaction of $1,470,612.58. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,709.64. This trade represents a 69.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,382,790. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OKTA stock opened at $92.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.53. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $127.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Okta had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

