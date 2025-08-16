Citigroup Inc. Lowers Holdings in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 632,342 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of First Horizon worth $9,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 53,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.28.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN opened at $21.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.14. First Horizon Corporation has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $830.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In other news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 10,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $228,841.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 342,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,634.75. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David T. Popwell sold 38,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $843,822.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 550,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,210,244.20. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

