Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,624 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $10,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ACI Worldwide

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Janet O. Estep sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $200,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 77,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,000.46. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary P. Harman sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $341,571.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,742.24. This trade represents a 17.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $46.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $59.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.31.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $401.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ACIW. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stephens raised ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Further Reading

