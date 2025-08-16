Citigroup Inc. Acquires 575,925 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 305.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 764,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575,925 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $10,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in ACV Auctions by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,283,000 after buying an additional 1,595,657 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ACV Auctions by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,301,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,594,000 after buying an additional 1,055,310 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in ACV Auctions by 77.9% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,967,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,720,000 after buying an additional 861,178 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in ACV Auctions by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,061,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,518,000 after buying an additional 770,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in ACV Auctions by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,708,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,905,000 after buying an additional 649,039 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $11.65 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $23.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 15,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 340,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,616.96. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 34,339 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $551,140.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 379,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,309.85. This trade represents a 8.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACVA shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

