National Bank of Canada FI Buys 200,900 Shares of Zhihu Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:ZH)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Zhihu Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:ZH – Free Report) by 20,090,000.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,900 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Zhihu were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Zhihu by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 20,478 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Zhihu by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 146,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 71,764 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZH opened at $4.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27. The stock has a market cap of $365.87 million, a PE ratio of -209.50 and a beta of 0.21. Zhihu Inc. Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People’s Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services.

