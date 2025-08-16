SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $10,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SITE. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 106.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 29,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $3,847,372.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 596,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,139,307.52. The trade was a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 39,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $5,005,739.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,363.64. This trade represents a 74.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,784 shares of company stock valued at $9,828,465 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $140.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.05. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.25 and a 52 week high of $160.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SiteOne Landscape Supply

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.