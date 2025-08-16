Ethic Inc. Decreases Holdings in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Ethic Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,294 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 48.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.6% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.3% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.9% in the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 6,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $509,166.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 34,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,724. This represents a 15.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504,320. The trade was a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,026 shares of company stock worth $6,766,059. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SYY opened at $79.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. Sysco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $82.64. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.13.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The business had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 target price on shares of Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.69.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

