Ethic Inc. Has $7.34 Million Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $7,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 762.5% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 404.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 1,452.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.74, for a total value of $13,787,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,545 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,558.30. The trade was a 68.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.67, for a total value of $12,619,652.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 942,554 shares in the company, valued at $191,027,419.18. The trade was a 6.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 686,437 shares of company stock worth $161,070,166 over the last 90 days. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $248.00 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.32 and a twelve month high of $278.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.92. The company has a market capitalization of $105.95 billion, a PE ratio of 137.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $300.00 price objective on DoorDash and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.88.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

