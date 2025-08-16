Ethic Inc. Boosts Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 69.2% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1,096.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.59 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.55.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.78%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 59.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GIS. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price target on shares of General Mills and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.73.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

