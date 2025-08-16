Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA:AVUV opened at $95.23 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $107.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.28.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

