Retail Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 12th

Tesla, Apple, and Microsoft are the three Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is selling goods or services directly to consumers, such as department stores, supermarkets, and online retailers. Investors in retail stocks aim to profit from consumer spending trends, so these stocks often reflect shifts in economic conditions, seasonal demand, and changing shopper preferences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $339.66. The stock had a trading volume of 61,893,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,483,859. The business’s fifty day moving average is $318.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.31, a PEG ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.33. Tesla has a twelve month low of $197.06 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.08. 35,939,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,855,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.16. Apple has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.10.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $7.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $529.56. 10,345,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,244,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $555.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $498.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.72.

