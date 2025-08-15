State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 584,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 28,022 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.9% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Visa were worth $204,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Visa stock opened at $345.53 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.84 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.27. The firm has a market cap of $633.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $17,099,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,772,810. The trade was a 63.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,100 shares of company stock worth $27,643,224 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.84.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

