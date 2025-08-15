Energy Stocks To Research – August 12th

Tesla, Broadcom, Oklo, AltC Acquisition, Palo Alto Networks, Exxon Mobil, and Vertiv are the seven Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, distribution and sale of energy resources—such as crude oil, natural gas, coal and electricity—as well as firms focused on renewable sources like wind, solar and biofuels. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to fluctuations in energy prices, geopolitical developments and regulatory changes that can significantly affect company revenues and profits. As a major component of many market indices, energy stocks also play a key role in diversifying an investment portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $339.36. 54,838,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,433,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 195.68, a P/E/G ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.33. Tesla has a 1 year low of $197.06 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $318.61 and a 200-day moving average of $306.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO stock traded up $6.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.03. 6,430,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,307,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 115.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $134.90 and a 1 year high of $310.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.98 and a 200-day moving average of $227.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

NYSE OKLO traded up $6.26 on Tuesday, hitting $78.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,958,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,242,707. Oklo has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $85.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 0.60.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

NYSE ALCC traded down $3.46 on Tuesday, hitting $71.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,515,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.19.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

NASDAQ PANW traded up $7.32 on Tuesday, hitting $175.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,702,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,097,429. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $144.15 and a 52-week high of $210.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.78. The firm has a market cap of $117.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.17, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $106.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,632,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,739,156. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.94. The firm has a market cap of $455.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded up $2.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,879,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,324,350. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The company has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a PE ratio of 68.23, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.25 and its 200 day moving average is $104.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

