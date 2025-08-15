Providence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 5,296 Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 2.3% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 306.3% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 637,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,610,000 after purchasing an additional 480,742 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 346,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 39,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,152,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,077,000 after purchasing an additional 686,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 280,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,718,000 after purchasing an additional 52,495 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $49.31.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 27th. Baird R W lowered shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

