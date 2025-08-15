134,055 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Bought by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 134,055 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,767,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 11,354.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 402,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $24,280,000 after purchasing an additional 399,008 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,210 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,875,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $943,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,625. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock opened at $91.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $97.71.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

