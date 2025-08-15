Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by LWM Advisory Services LLC

LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,864 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whelan Financial grew its stake in Walmart by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 4,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 25,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $216,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 626,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,547,399.40. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $166,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 649,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,066,674.80. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,334 shares of company stock worth $13,913,350 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.47.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $100.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.55 and a 200-day moving average of $95.58. The company has a market cap of $805.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.52 and a 1 year high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a yield of 90.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.17%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

