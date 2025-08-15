LWM Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

LWM Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.0% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% in the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,135.00 target price (up previously from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $964.88.
Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company
In other news, EVP Daniel Skovronsky bought 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,109.54. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 3.8%
NYSE:LLY opened at $685.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $648.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $765.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $795.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 39.22%.
About Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
