American Century Companies Inc. Has $406.13 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,108,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,396 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.11% of Home Depot worth $406,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 86.8% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Home Depot by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 35.7% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.48.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of HD stock opened at $400.73 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.03. The company has a market capitalization of $398.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

