Trivium Point Advisory LLC Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Trivium Point Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,066 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,949,854 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $24,002,095,000 after buying an additional 1,865,648 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cisco Systems by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,238,258 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,796,505,000 after buying an additional 4,832,813 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,117,146 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,907,599,000 after buying an additional 4,437,450 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,898,722,000 after buying an additional 12,775,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 36,471,275 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,159,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $69.30 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $72.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.94%.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $154,072.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,331,498.27. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $57,778.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 255,377 shares in the company, valued at $16,413,079.79. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $5,021,519. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.90.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

