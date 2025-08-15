High Falls Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,071 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $244.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.81. The company has a market cap of $687.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $260.87.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Loop Capital set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. The trade was a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,183 shares of company stock valued at $86,521,198 in the last three months. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

