Watchman Group Inc. Sells 419 Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Watchman Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 1.2% of Watchman Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,814,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,912,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,577 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 30,256.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,421,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,651,000 after buying an additional 3,410,248 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Accenture by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,295,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,325,526,000 after buying an additional 1,770,024 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 2,782.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,445,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,985,000 after buying an additional 1,395,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Accenture by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,582,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,667,393,000 after buying an additional 732,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $246.07 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $236.67 and a 52 week high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $154.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $285.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.52.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total transaction of $635,794.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,387.05. The trade was a 21.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $141,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at $644,582.22. This trade represents a 17.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $349.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.21.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

