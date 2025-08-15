State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 25,939 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 311,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,939 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $77,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities set a $242.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $237.31 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $192.86 and a fifty-two week high of $296.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $220.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

