Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 814,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,563 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.6% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $135,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $174.96 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.85 and its 200-day moving average is $158.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 55.61%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

