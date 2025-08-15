Aberdeen Group plc Sells 5,834 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Aberdeen Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,834 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.0% of Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Aberdeen Group plc owned 0.11% of Mastercard worth $532,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 68,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,435,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 37,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $584.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $563.46 and its 200 day moving average is $554.40. The stock has a market cap of $528.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $461.90 and a one year high of $594.71.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total transaction of $8,220,537.55. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,196,757.55. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total transaction of $601,447.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,064,815.17. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,453 shares of company stock worth $20,178,667 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.