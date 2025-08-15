1,939 Shares in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Purchased by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.26.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.89. The company has a market cap of $458.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.53. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

