Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Acquires 3,987 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,294 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 3.6% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 274.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS opened at $116.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.11. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

