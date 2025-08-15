Ethic Inc. Has $16.10 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 220,583 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 25,029 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $16,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,590,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,353 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,125,728,000 after purchasing an additional 52,125,476 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,355,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,831,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,039 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,520,516 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,117,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,667,322 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $995,801,000 after purchasing an additional 394,157 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,625. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:UBER opened at $91.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.05 and its 200 day moving average is $81.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $97.71.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.